Letter: Langley woman wants supportive housing project

Dear Editor,

Letter to Township mayor and council:

I am writing to you today to express my support for the supportive housing project proposed by BC Housing and Stepping Stone Community Services Society. I feel this project will be an important component to the social fabric of our community. Daily, we see the effects of mental illness and drugs on individuals who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. I feel this situation will continue if this project does not go forward.

Stepping Stone Community Services Society has a proven track record in supporting people who are affected by mental illness, have substance use issues, and yes, poor life choices. I am personally acquainted with two people who have benefitted from the society’s supportive housing.

One homeless man attended our church. He was a senior and in 2014 he was housed through the society’s Senior’s Bridges to Housing Pilot Project. Today, he remains housed, employed, and a cherished and productive member of our church.

This is just one success story, but one that I feel you need to hear. This is because unfortunately, there are those who strongly oppose this project, citing the dangers posed to their community. Those dangers will continue to exist and could accelerate until we house the people who need it most.

Some residents will be opposed to having ‘these’ people live in their ‘backyard’, but the reality of the situation is that these people already are. The homeless among us are living in our laneways and sleeping in storefronts or on benches. They are living without supports and could pose a danger to themselves and to others.

This isn’t a first-time project for Stepping Stone Community Services Society. It is not advertised but Stepping Stone already provides supportive housing in both Langleys. To date 165 people have been kept from becoming homeless and are living productive lives in Langley.

I implore you to support this project that will be a benefit to our community.

Lilianne Fuller, Langley