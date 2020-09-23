LETTER: Langley woman shocked by abuse of ‘My Mr. Rogers’ – Dr. Bonnie

Dear Editor,

I was horrified and saddened to learn that Dr. Bonnie Henry has been the subject of nasty emails and death threats from British Columbians upset with the impacts of the health orders she has implemented.

These attacks have been personal and are so lacking in kindness. Those actions of a few do not represent me, and I fervently believe do not represent the sentiments of anyone I know or care about.

I have written to the premier and expressed exactly how I feel about her work and accomplishments. She is “My Mr. Rogers” and I encourage everyone to stand together and let her know we really do care.

Public servants, health care and front line workers serve to protect the interests of the community. Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Dix have dedicated themselves throughout this pandemic challenging all of us to live with the concept of helping and protecting others.

This requires us to be kind and express gratitude for their work. It requires us to look at the needs of others first. It allows us to look at our role in this pandemic.

This is not the time for selfish “my needs first” attitude or action.

This is not who we are. It’s not what we do in Canada and in B.C., and I won’t stand by and allow her work or her reputation to be attacked.

Kathy Closter, Langley

