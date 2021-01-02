Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Langley woman irked by drop in disability benefits during pandemic

Local letter writer forced to buy lower quality medical supplies that don't meet her needs

Dear Editor,

John Horgan has added $300 to my PWD [persons with disabilities] deposits for the past eight months.

He’s now going to cut that money down to $150 for the next four months. Horgan will cut out the $150 after April.

I have been using that $300 a month to pay for the best medical supplies related to my needs and now I’ll have to buy cheaper supplies that don’t work nearly as well.

Shelby Munro, Langley City

