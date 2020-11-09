LETTER: Langley woman can’t support BLM because of violence

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Dear Editor,

RE: [Candidate views shocking, Langley Advance Times, Nov. 5]

I agree with the sentiment that everyone should do their own research on the issues of today, especially in light of all of the misinformation that media presents to us.

While it is a point well-taken that there are radicals in most organizations that don’t necessarily represent that group’s mandate, it is very disconcerting to see people that march under the banner of “Black Lives Matter” chanting that they want death to police officers and destroying businesses in riots unrelated to what one would consider to be “peaceful protest” which many of us do support.

As an organization I can’t support BLM because of this; as a sentiment I support the notion that all lives, including black lives, truly do matter.

Unfortunately society continues to experience individual cases of racist actions, however, that does not mean that our society is “systemically” racist.

I have written to all of our current politicians requesting the data and research that proves we are systemically racist and have received no such data or research from them to date.

It is poor form to malign our society, which is mostly culturally inclusive, because of the inappropriate and wrongful actions of a few; I believe this was the point the writer was trying to make in reference to BLM.

As to the issue of “hate” speech, who determines what is hateful and is it hateful simply because I might have a different viewpoint to others?

Just some food for thought.

Arlene Laing, Walnut Grove

.

