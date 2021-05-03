LETTER: Langley woman amazed at emergency responders care and follow up

After a medical incident, emergency services called family to make sure they were okay

Dear Editor,

While we are in the middle of a horrific pandemic, I must share how fortunate we are to be living in our beautiful city.

I recently had a medical emergency in our home and had to call for emergency assistance. The 911 operator calmed me down quickly on the phone and instructed me on what to do and then the kindest, most compassionate and skilled crew of Langley City firefighters arrived and administered immediate emergency care to my loved one.

Shortly after, BC Ambulance arrived, worked very closely with the firefighters and got him ready for transport. Time was of the essence so they had to get him to RCH [Royal Columbian Hospital] quickly along with backup of one of our firefighters.

I am happy to say that because of their exceptional efforts, they got him to the hospital in time for life-saving surgery.

Following this episode, my daughter and I received follow up phone calls from both organizations to be sure I was okay.

Such incredible service from our first responders that so often is taken for granted. We are so very fortunate to have such support.

Remember to express gratitude for all they do selflessly.

Lynn Whitehouse, Langley City

