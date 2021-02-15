LETTER: Langley walker sending out thanks and huge hugs

Dear Editor,
I want to say a huge thank you and give a virtual hug to the person who returned my driver’s licence to my door Friday Feb. 12.
I had been out walking the trails to Sendall Gardens and had my driver’s licence as ID.
I don’t normally carry it, but did this morning, in the same pocket as my phone.
When I was almost home, and in City Park, I noticed my licence was gone, and although I backtracked some, and drove back to Sendall, it was gone.
Then when I got home it was at my door. I was so relieved. Thank you again, there are a lot of good people in Langley.
Donna Martin-Tonks, Langley
