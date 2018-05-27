Langley Township and City jointly organize the annual Langley Walk in early May. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

Letter: Langley Walk should be free from politicking

A Brookswood resident enjoyed the Langley Walk until she encountered election campaigning.

To Mayor Froese and council,

I am writing to congratulate you and Township staff on a very successful 2018 Langley Walk.

My husband, myself, my in-laws and my kids all participated for the ninth year in a row. The day could not have been more spectacular, and the walk could not have been better planned.

It was incredibly obvious how much time, attention to detail and work went into planning such a large scale event for our community. The parks and recreation team that did all of the work should be commended, and I hope you will pass along my family’s thanks to them.

It is however, quite unfortunate that at the end of the walk we were greeted by Kim Richter and her “Kim for Mayor” team wearing campaign buttons and trying to glad-hand walkers. I was appalled to see this longstanding community event turned into a campaign stunt.

The appearance of campaign buttons at a Township community event in my opinion is completely unethical, inappropriate and offensive.

In the future, I would suggest Councillor Richter plan her own campaign events and not hijack a municipal event at the expense of the taxpayer.

These events are paid by and planned for the benefit of the entire community not a political candidate.

Carolyn Reynolds, Brookswood

