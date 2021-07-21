LETTER: Langley upcycler hopes unique competition continues in the future

Dear Editor,
I wish to thank the Township of Langley, the Langley Centennial Museum and Exhibition Centre, British Columbia Arts Council and the Langley Arts Council for showcasing creative re-use in the Art of Upcycling.
At our Museum in Fort Langley, Kobi Christian the Township’s hard working museum ‘s curator has done a wonderful job of hosting all of the absolutely stunningly beautiful works of art including my own that took second place.
This year was a real challenge, but with great people , great things find a way of happening wonderfully. Congratulations to all this year’s exhibitors and I look forward to next year’s Art of Upcycling in Langley.
Shirley Sawatsky, Langley
