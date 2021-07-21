LETTER: Langley upcycler hopes unique competition continues in the future

The Art of Upcycling challenged entrants to use throwaway items in new ways

Langley’s Shirley Sawatsky has entered the Upcycle Challenge various times over the years and this year won second place for her piece. (Sawatsky photo)

Dear Editor,

I wish to thank the Township of Langley, the Langley Centennial Museum and Exhibition Centre, British Columbia Arts Council and the Langley Arts Council for showcasing creative re-use in the Art of Upcycling.

At our Museum in Fort Langley, Kobi Christian the Township’s hard working museum ‘s curator has done a wonderful job of hosting all of the absolutely stunningly beautiful works of art including my own that took second place.

This year was a real challenge, but with great people , great things find a way of happening wonderfully. Congratulations to all this year’s exhibitors and I look forward to next year’s Art of Upcycling in Langley.

Shirley Sawatsky, Langley

