LETTER: Langley Township is not a dumping ground.

A Fort Langley man is concerned about the trash he sees dumped in the community.

Langley Township started an anti-dumping campaign but people continue to dump items in inappropriate spots.

Dear Editor,

Something about riding a bike manages to slow time. You actually notice things that are lost when behind the wheel – birds dipping into bushes, the scent of freshly cut hay, or how sunlight plays off apple blossoms.

Langley Township is a cycling haven that attracts people from around the Lower Mainland.

Sadly, it’s also becoming a garbage dump. Just the other day I spotted a Tiffany lamp in a watery ditch, which also serves as important fish habitat. Heaps of bloated garbage bags, gyprock and furniture are also tossed roadside.

I wonder, who is capable of doing this? Who is this blind?

I’m also naive enough to believe that writing a letter to the editor just might catch the eye of one person who mindlessly fouls where we live.

You’ve got to start somewhere.

Mark Forsythe, Fort Langley