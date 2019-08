Asphalt patches on Old Yale Road caught the eye of one letter writer who would like to see the Township do a better job of maintaining the road. (Annemieke Vrijmoed photo/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

Wow! I am so impressed! Langley Township finally patched up Old Yale Road between 208th and 216th Street. I am only hoping that next time when they have a but more asphalt left, they will do the whole Township area so it will match Langley City’s.

Annemieke Vrijmoed, email