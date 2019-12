A local woman wants the hotel demolished and something better put on Aldergrove's prime corner

The Alder Inn was once known as the Aldergrove Hotel when it opened in 1948. The building has been shut down since a Sept. 20 fire. (Black Press files)

Dear Editor,

As a Langley taxpayer I hope the Aldergrove Hotel is demolished. There are other ways of recognizing it in Langley’s history.

If Aldergrove wants to join the 21 century, they need something more with the times on that corner.

If it is decided to renovate it please charge all that are in favour of it and not another addition to rest of us taxpayers. Our taxes are already to high for what we benefit out of them.

Joyce Kauss, Langley