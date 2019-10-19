LETTER: Langley students street clean up more effective than climate protests

Dear Editor,

I have to share what I have just seen.

I saw five students from RE. Mountain Secondary school picking up garbage in Willoughby in the street that I live on.

What a pleasant surprise. I did thank them and stated that its nice to see young students taking the initiative to do something about the environment.

Greta Thunburg has not set a good example by yelling. I wonder what she has personally done regarding the environment besides yelling. I also wonder how many of the students that took part in these rallies over the past few weeks have done.

What I did note that all of them were drinking water out of plastic bottles and wearing clothing that are manufactured from petrochemical by products. I also noted that they all arrived with their parents in vehicles.

What they forget is if they wanted to be taken seriously then they should practice what they are preaching instead of being hypocrites.

The students that I met this afternoon voluntarily cleaning up the neighbourhood have made both their school and their parents proud which I did convey to them. I also told them that doing a cleanup gets a lot more people to support them than standing on a soapbox yelling.

Kevin Edwards, Willoughby