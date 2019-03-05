LETTER: Langley roadway has been dangerous for decades

Dear Editor,

As I have worked for the Township of Langley for 30 years (now retired), I have spent endless hours as a foreman and a truck driver snow plow operator and labourer. This issue on 16th Avenue has been a issue for the 30 years I worked there and is still not resolved.

Trucks from across the valley use that road as their personal highway without paying taxes to the Township, and the Township is on the hook for all repairs and first responder times.

I could give endless stories of being pressured to speed, getting passed at inappropriate times at 248th Street in the left turn lane… I could go on.

Is there a solution?

The debate was always to make Zero Avenue a truck route, and double lane 16th Avenue, but at this point it’s a extremely dangerous road to be on and a something certainly needs be resolved.

Dale Nordal, Langley City