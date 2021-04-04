LETTER: Langley residents power through outage sustained with fast food

Dear Editor,
A funny thing I’d like to share: Langley power outage causes fast food gridlock.
It was only the beginning of a 20+ hour power outage on Sunday, when hungry Langley citizens caused gridlock at two adjacent fast-food eateries.
Around 1 p.m., the power had been off for a few hours, I asked my husband if he wanted to get a quick bite at A&W. Moments later, we were in competing lines for A&W and McDonald’s across the street. It was shocking to see cars blocking the entrance to A&W and others lining up two fold, stretching to the street for the McDonalds drive-thru.
Not being able to get into the A&W parking lot, we parked next door before joining the line ups inside.
With all this excitement, and jostling for position, I feel like we really earned our burger and fries.
Jesmina Bisrovic, Willoughby
