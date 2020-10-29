LETTER: Langley resident wants MP to keep up WE scandal pressure

Dear Editor,

Let’s encourage MP Tamara Jansen to not give up on pressing the government about the WE Charity affair. Canadians need an answer to this cover up. And good for you, Dan Ferguson, to highlight this issue. Keep it up.

Sandra Hanawalt, Langley City

