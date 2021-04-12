LETTER: Langley resident urges patience for all awaiting vaccination

Dear Editor,

[Re: Needle needed, Langley Advance Times, April 8]

John Klaboe, let me guess – you are between 65 and 71.

At age 72, I, too, was getting twinges of vaccine envy, but every time I noticed it, I would remind myself that each drop in age is a larger population, and that the people involved in scheduling, testing and vaccinating are going above and beyond.

• READ MORE: Don’t line up for vaccines unless asked to come, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

So, John, you will get your jab, and when you do, please smile and say thank you to the workers. They deserve our appreciation.

Greg Wright, Langley

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times