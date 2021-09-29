LETTER: Langley resident said politicians fumbling SkyTrain extension

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Dear Editor,

The reason the SkyTrain extension from Surrey to Langley is going to take as long as the construction of the Pyramids is obviously because it has been ‘touched’ by the hands of Justin Trudeau, John Horgan and Doug McCallum.

How do we so often get ourselves into these ‘political people situations’?

James Charles, Langley

