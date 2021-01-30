LETTER: Langley resident saddened watching trees chopped

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Dear Editor,

My heart is saddened when trees can be destroyed in one day. This happened out front of our unit. There seems to be no tree protection in Langley Township. All in the name of progress they say. The mayor and council should be ashamed in allowing developers to trample out years of growth.

It’s unfortunate our Langley Township mayor and council is more interested in the needs of developers than the concerns of their constituents. Makes me wonder just how much they get.

Anthony Nolan, Willoughby

