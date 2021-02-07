LETTER: Langley resident protests the destruction of ancient trees

Dear Editor,
Old growth forests are not a renewable resource. Once they are gone they, and the habitat they provide to a myriad of species, are gone for eternity.
As a resident of this earth I emphatically protest the irresponsible destruction of these ancient forests.
This NDP government was voted back in on a promise to halt this destruction.
Stop now!
Miriam McClymont, Langley
