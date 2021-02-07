Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Langley resident protests the destruction of ancient trees

Local letter writer calls on provincial government to better protect old growth forests

Dear Editor,

Old growth forests are not a renewable resource. Once they are gone they, and the habitat they provide to a myriad of species, are gone for eternity.

• READ MORE: What exactly is ‘old growth’ B.C. forest, and how much is protected?

As a resident of this earth I emphatically protest the irresponsible destruction of these ancient forests.

This NDP government was voted back in on a promise to halt this destruction.

Stop now!

Miriam McClymont, Langley

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times

Previous story
Our View: Rhetoric can’t halt bullets
Next story
RANCH MUSINGS: What does our industry look like coming out the other side of the pandemic?

Just Posted

Most Read