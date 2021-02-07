LETTER: Langley resident protests the destruction of ancient trees

Local letter writer calls on provincial government to better protect old growth forests

Dear Editor,

Old growth forests are not a renewable resource. Once they are gone they, and the habitat they provide to a myriad of species, are gone for eternity.

As a resident of this earth I emphatically protest the irresponsible destruction of these ancient forests.

This NDP government was voted back in on a promise to halt this destruction.

Stop now!

Miriam McClymont, Langley

