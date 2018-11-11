Letter: Langley resident explains poppies are not sold

A local letter writer clarifies that legion poppies are given and donations are gratefully accepted.

Dear Editor,

As a veteran and 36 year member of the Royal Canadian Legion in some of its branches in cities where I have lived, I used to volunteer for the annual poppy fund until the onset of failing health prevents me from standing for long periods of time sometimes in the rain and cold.

I never in all those years ever sold a poppy. Poppies are given out and donations were gratefully accepted with a hearty thank you.

All moneys given went back to the branch and every penny was accounted for and given back to much needed veteran programs.

Please donate to this great cause.

L. B. Reynard, Langley