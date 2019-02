A local senior questions the negative-billing style of the tax.

Dear Editor,

Having just completed myself and my wife’s declarations, may I predict that this “negative billing look-alike” will become one of the worst boondoggles in B.C.’s history!

I would wager large monies that thousands and thousands of these “mandatory” declarations are either disregarded or incorrectly submitted.

The outrageous costs of this stupidity will far outweigh any benefits.

Win Bromley, Langley