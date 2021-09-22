LETTER: Langley resident does the math on vaccination passports

A Langley letter writer is encouraging businesses and their employees to respect the public health order regarding vaccinations. (Black Press Media file)

Dear business owners, managers and employees in B.C.,

If your business falls under the “proof of vaccine” mandate, I urge you to not only follow the protocols, but embrace them.

I’m hearing that there are some servers and employees complaining about having to check people’s vaccine status and ID.

I understand that change can be frustrating at times. That said, please have a word with yourself and your staff to ensure that they are not “bitching” about it to customers.

Most vaccinated people are very pleased that things are opening back up, and we’re wanting to support responsible businesses that are following the rules.

Personally, I dine out quite frequently; go to pubs; go to movies; have a gym membership; and am looking forward to getting back to concerts and the odd sporting event.

That said, I will not support any business that I hear is not following public health measures.

Our province is approaching a 90 per cent vaccination rate. It is not a good business plan to thumb your nose at us vaccinated people, and pander to the shrinking fringe group of anti-vaxxers. It won’t end well for you, your employees or your business.

Fully vaccinated

Brad Dirks, Walnut Grove

.

• READ MORE: Report: intensive care for COVID treatment five times more costly than heart attack treatment

• READ MORE: Vaccine-hesitant dad almost died from COVID

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times