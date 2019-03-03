LETTER: Langley resident calls for kindness behind the wheel

Dear Editor,

I am writing as a concerned Langley resident. We have lived in Langley for 21 years, and I have been disappointed by the attitudes of Langley drivers.

I have witnessed and experienced that people are not courteous on the road. Roads have been designed to merge and even when people have given signals and politely try to merge, people are not letting them.

Regardless of age, race and gender, people are not courteous enough to share the roads with others.

In the evenings, everyone has had a long day. Please be patient, hospitable and just treat each other with more respect.

Your community would be a better place to live in. Show the next generation that showing kindness goes a long way. Try it and you will be in a better mood.

Michelle Tan, Walnut Grove