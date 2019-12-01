Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

LETTER: Langley resident asks for bit of patience from Canada Post

Parcel service causing a disabled man problems and his solution is simple

Dear Editor,

I have a sign clearly and legibly posted by our door bell, “Disabled – please be patient for response.”

Why then are the Canada Post delivery people not patient?

By the time I transfer from my lift chair to my wheelchair and get to the front door, most often the delivery person is gone and a notice is left stuck to our door to attend the post office the next day.

Well, that’s an even more difficult chore which I have contend with, sigh!

I appreciate that they are busy, most especially at this time of year. But I wish they would just take a few extra minutes to be “patient.”

A little consideration if you please, Canada Post.

Gord Weitzel, Langley Township

