LETTER: Langley resident asks for bit of patience from Canada Post

Dear Editor,

I have a sign clearly and legibly posted by our door bell, “Disabled – please be patient for response.”

Why then are the Canada Post delivery people not patient?

By the time I transfer from my lift chair to my wheelchair and get to the front door, most often the delivery person is gone and a notice is left stuck to our door to attend the post office the next day.

Well, that’s an even more difficult chore which I have contend with, sigh!

I appreciate that they are busy, most especially at this time of year. But I wish they would just take a few extra minutes to be “patient.”

A little consideration if you please, Canada Post.

Gord Weitzel, Langley Township