LETTER: Langley paper’s ad for Vancouver sex show concerns local mom

Dear Editor,
I am disturbed that your Feb. 5 paper contains an advertisement for the Vancouver Taboo show.
My young kids collect the paper from the mailbox; these young readers will read anything that catches their eye on the kitchen table; and I would even encourage my teens and tweens to read the paper as part of their upbringing as conscientious citizens.
Advertising Vancouver’s “sexiest party”, with free “sexformative seminars”, a taboo dungeon, etc., is smut that I would expect from the Georgia Straight, not the Langley Advance Times.
I cannot leave this paper lying about. Please do your part to keep our city’s children innocent.
Julie Lornie, Langley