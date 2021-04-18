Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

LETTER: Langley mom irked at irresponsible people getting vaccinated ahead of front-liners

Government decision to vaccinate people in Whistler not sitting well with some

Dear Editor,

Jeff Christian’s letter [Whistler wrong call, Langley Advance Times, April 15] was totally on point and said exactly what I feel.

We have a son who is a high school teacher in Langley, and we worry every day about him contacting one of these new variants.

It seems like people behaving badly and irresponsibly with a sense of entitlement get vaccinated first ahead of first responders and teachers/school staff.

It’s just wrong.

Julie Cawdell, Langley City

.

• READ MORE: COVID-19 spike in B.C. could overwhelm hospitals: modelling group

• READ MORE: Adults living, working in Whistler eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times

Previous story
Robert Barron column: Good work being done for the homeless
Next story
LETTER: Mooring buoys jeopardize local waters

Just Posted

Most Read