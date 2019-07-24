LETTER: Langley man’s hospital parking fees petition garners more than 3,600 signatures

The senior behind the petition is doubtful authorities will make changes to help patients.

Gary Hee said his petition against hospital parking fees will likely be his last campaign. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Dear Editor,

On July 23, I celebrated my 75th birthday with the satisfaction that the petition to remove parking fees on emergency parking spaces used by emergency patients at Langley Memorial Hospital (LMH), has completed after 90-days of campaigning in the Township of Langley, Langley City, Aldergrove, Fort Langley, Walnut Grove, and Brookswood.

I spent many hours and days to build awareness to the hardship that emergency patients experience over many years attending LMH ER department.

More than 3,615 citizens step up to bat for this cause.

I am sorry to say that the parking contract between Imperial Parking and the Fraser Health Authority has not changed to entertain the wishes of the petition proponent and the signing supporter.

I have approached several governing bodies for their consideration to make a positive change for the local community population.

Still there is no favourable announcement. I believe there will be no favourable announcement after this day (July 23).

I tried, I worked till I was stressed out, and I paid for all cost to deliver the petitions in either print material and/or digital format to those governing bodies and authorities.

I can only pray that my words and the desires of the people do not go unheard. And to those whose mandate is to make as much money as possible (for parking management), do not place ER patients at the end of the priority spectrum.

Gary B. Hee, Surrey