LETTER: Langley man wonders if COVID-19 vaccine will have to be tweaked in future

Virus strain found in the UK and now other countries has a local resident thinking about mutations

Dear Editor,

A newly discovered strain of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has the United Kingdom on its strictest lockdown yet, and has prompted concern over its potential effect on the new coronavirus vaccines.

The UK government claims that it could be up to 70 per cent more transmissible than the original virus. Researchers say they are investigating genetic changes to the coronavirus and whether these mutations could help it overcome immunity created by the vaccines.

It is possible that researchers will need to tweak the existing COVID-19 vaccines to deal with future mutations, in the same way that the flu vaccine is modified each year to overcome seasonal mutations.

Dean Clark, Langley

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times