LETTER: Langley man wants more rec facilities open

The swim club trains at Al Anderson Memorial Pool which is in Langley City. The indoor pools in the Township remain closed. There is limited use of the Aldergrove Outdoor Experience polls but no indoor amenities. (Langley Advance Times files)

Dear Editor,

Congratulations on getting the pool open. Using the same spacing logic and recognizing the much lower costs, lets get the workout areas open in Aldergrove and in Blair at ToL. Spacing, surface wipes and staffing are much less than pools and much needed by all age groups, in my case as an elder. Aerobic and strengthening exercise will contribute to better fitness in all age groups. Soon?

Richard Mathias, Langley

