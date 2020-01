Local letter writer enjoys the people he meets while ringing bells at a Salvation Army kettle

Dear Editor,

I second George Lueuwen’s [social media] comments regarding ringing the bells for Sally Ann.

I volunteer for the Salvation Army Kettle campaign.

I’ve been doing it for three years now and it is indeed a rewarding experience.

Not only the opportunity to help out in your community but to meet some really nice people and have good neighbourly conversations.

I heartily recommended it to everyone.

Jeff Laurie, Langley