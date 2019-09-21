LETTER: Langley man questions Liberal’s green policy after fracking funding

Dear Editor,

It has recently been announced that the federal Liberals and the BC NDP will be giving $660 million to the B.C. gas fracking industry to electrify their operations.

This will reduce their carbon emissions of course but it is still lunacy. Already these mostly foreign corporations are taking our gas without paying any royalties because of generous tax deferrals handed out by the B.C. Liberals and continued by the NDP. They should be required to electrify their operations at their own expense and if they don’t like that they can go somewhere else. If we are treating the climate crisis seriously we should not be subsidizing the fossil fuel industry. Furthermore, If there is $660 Million of public money kicking around, how about investing in the the future, perhaps to improve public transit, instead of propping up a sunset industry

Bill Masse, Langley