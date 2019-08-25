LETTER: Langley man offers food for thought on RibFest protests

Dear Editor,
I think the meat protesters at RibFest are turkeys for piggybacking their message on the flanks of RibFest.
They piggyback on the hundreds of volunteers raising charity funds at a well publicized event.
I don’t doubt they know more about their issue than I do, but they have everyday of the year and every street corner and every opportunity to promote themselves, and I don’t see them stepping up to the plate in those ways.
They chew the fat amongst themselves and then when there is a fattened cow of an opportunity, they lick their chops and greasily stake out a crowd to graze on.
Don’t try to hog some spotlight at charity events.
Dave Matlock, Langley
