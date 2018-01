Dear Editor,

It’s been 50 years since Canada has had abortion laws. Only North Korea, China, and Canada have no abortion laws.

Most if not all abortions are not necessary and is used as a backup method for birth control. 100,000 surgical abortions in Canada every year, and RU-486 chemical abortions will lead to a lot more abortions every year in Canada.

All abortions in Canada are paid by the taxpayers.

Dean Clark, Langley