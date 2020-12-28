LETTER: Langley man looks forward to the day when electric vehicle prices fall

Society will continue to need oil and gas while EV prices are so much higher, writer argues

Electric vehicles have a higher price but cost less to operate over the long term. (Black Press Media files)

Dear Editor,

New electric cars are usually more expensive to buy than gas powered equivalents. Prices run around $30,000 to $40,000.

An electric vehicle uses the same rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that are in your laptop or mobile phone, they’re just much bigger to enable them to deliver far more energy.

That’s because the materials needed in cathodes to pack in more energy are often expensive, metals like cobalt, nickel, lithium, and manganese.

The average sticker price of an electric car is $19,000 higher than an average gas powered vehicle. Until the price of electric cars come down we still need gas and oil.

But once the price is the same on electric vehicles as gas vehicles, we should all get electric vehicles and go green.

Dean Clark, Langley

