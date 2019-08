Letter writer says his mail delivery stopped before a new community mail box is installed

Dear Editor,

For the past 21 years we have had postal delivery to our roadside mailbox on 240th Street. Just recently it was cancelled, due to a community box to be installed but not yet, so now we and other residents have to go to Langley City or the 272nd Street post office to collect our mail.

Only a government-run outfit could design this horse-before-the-cart debacle.

Derrick Flower, South Langley