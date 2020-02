A local man said Canadians are struggling to pay the bills while Ottawa bails out Mastercard

Dear Editor,

Trudeau’s government has ignored the skyrocketing cost of essentials like gas and groceries, all while hiking taxes on the middle class. Now, Canadians are struggling to pay their bills at the end of each month.

Instead of offering relief, Trudeau is cutting a massive cheque to Mastercard – $50 million in taxpayer funds to a company whose annual revenue was $16 billion in 2019.

Dean Clark, Langley