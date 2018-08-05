LETTER: Langley man concerned about LGBTQ community bullying others

Dear Editor,
It is OK if you are gay or transgendered but don’t force it on kids if they are not gay or transgendered.
If a person has a different opinion than the LGBTQ2 community that doesn’t mean they are wrong, homophobic, or transphobic.
The LGBTQ2 community talks about anti-bullying, but they are the biggest bullies of all, when someone has a different agenda than theirs.
LGBTQ2 community is bullying Kari Simpson of Culture Guard and giving her death threats just because she has a different agenda than them.
Bullying from anybody is wrong especially from LGBTQ2 community.
Dean Clark, Langley