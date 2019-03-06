LETTER: Langley man calls for answers in SNC-Lavalin scandal

The prime minister needs to appear before the Justice Committee under oath, a letter writer says.

Dear Editor,

Privy council clerk Michael Wernick’s testimony at the justice committee confirmed that the prime minister office launched a sustained and coordinated campaign to interfere in SNC-Lavalin’s criminal prosecution.

This scandal reaches the very top of the prime minister’s office with Justin Trudeau’s principal secretary resigning last week. Justin Trudeau has been covering up his involvement in the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

Canadians deserve answers that’s why Justin Trudeau needs to testify under oath at the justice committee.

Dean Clark, Langley