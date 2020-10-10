LETTER: Langley letter writer wonders about responsibilities that come with rights

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Dear Editor,

Re: facemasks [LETTER: Aldergrove letter writer defends anti-mask position in light of criticism, langleyadvancetimes.com, Sept. 5].

There is a document which entrenches many of our “rights and freedoms”. Perhaps what is needed is a commensurate entrenchment of “responsibilities and civic duty”.

Glenn Milbradt, Langley

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times