LETTER: Langley letter writer welcomes Bloc message of separation

Dear Editor,

The people of Quebec showed their displeasure with Justin Trudeau’s leadership by increasing the Bloc’s seats from 10 to 32 in the House of Commons on Monday. During their celebrations election night at Theatre Nationale in Montreal, they indicated that they plan to double down on efforts to take Quebec out of our federation.

‘When they leave’ Canada should give them ‘their flag’ that flies above our Parliament buildings, the white/red one with the big red Quebec sugar maple tree leaf in the centre of it. Quebec is where that Lester Pearson pennant, that has no relevance to the rest of Canada, actually belongs.

James Charles, Langley