Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

LETTER: Langley letter writer wants to hear more oldies

A local woman comments on the lack of music diversity on radio stations

Dear Editor,

We need an oldies station. We haven’t had one since Red Robinson retired. There are a lot of people und and young who like the older music and not everyone can afford satellite radio.

Shelby Munro, Langley City

Langley Advance Times

Comments are closed

Previous story
Finlayson: B.C.’s economy devastated by pandemic – and the measures taken to contain it
Next story
RCMP officer shares personal experiences of racism and discrimination

Just Posted

Most Read