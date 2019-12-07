LETTER: Langley letter writer doesn’t like Horgan’s math

Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

Dear Editor,

B.C.’s budget surplus keeps shrinking under John Horgan’s watch but it’s business as usual for the NDP as they continue their high tax and spend agenda.

Nineteen new and increased taxes, $4.8 billion in handouts to union bosses, and a list of broken promises.

John Horgan’s NDP are letting down British Columbians with no plan for economic prosperity that helps people make ends meet. Construction workers have unfairly cut out because they didn’t belong to one of the NDP hand-picked unions.

Dean Clark, Langley

