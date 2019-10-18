Photos from 2016 Sinterklaas celebrations included Black Peter characters, some in traditional blackface makeup. The Conservative Party confirmed Cloverdale-Langley City candidate Tamara Jansen’s family rented a greenhouse for one event, and she attended.

LETTER: Langley letter writer defends local Conservative candidate

A local man says blackface issue for Tamara Jansen completely different than Trudeau's actions

Dear Editor,

Replying to D. Johnson, Langley, “Blackface” [Candidate scarce, Langley Advance Times, Oct. 16].

It is totally different what Justin Trudeau did than what Tamara Jansen did. Tamara Jansen didn’t put on the paint like Justin Trudeau did, and Tamara didn’t organize the blackface event, she just happened to be at a blackface event that she didn’t know was going to be there.

I know Tamara Jansen and she is one of the nicest people I know.

Justin Trudeau even said he was a racist for wearing blackface.

Dean Clark, Langley

