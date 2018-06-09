Letter: Langley letter writer critical of assisted suicide

A local man contends that children with disabilities and others will be sucked in and killed.

Dear Editor,

It is a bad idea for countries to legalize euthanasia and assisted suicide.

Once you legalize euthanasia and assisted suicide, safeguards go out the window; the door gets opened more and more.

It starts out as terminal illnesses, then to children with disabilities, then to mental illnesses. It never ends.

Terminal illnesses are not always terminal. I know this lady who had terminal cancer, and is now in remission, and is alive today.

We have strong medication to kill pain, not the patient.

We don’t need euthanasia and assisted suicide.

Dean Clark, Langley