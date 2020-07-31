LETTER: Langley letter writer can’t presume to speak for others on border closure

Maple Ridge woman doesn't want to be lumped in with local's views on keeping Americans out of Canada

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Dear Editor,

Re: Elly Morgan’s letter [Americans taking licence at border, Langley Advance Times, July 30]

There is a huge difference in population between the U.S. and Canada.

The U.S. has a population of 331,002,651 and Canada has a population of 37,742,154. No comparison between the two can be applied.

The writer can speak for him or her self regarding losing trust in America. Don’t assume everyone thinks like you do. I trust the U.S. to have our backs militarily.

This is from a thoughtful, intelligent person with no credentials.

Cherryl Katnich Maple Ridge

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times