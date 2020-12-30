Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Langley grandmother shares child’s Christmas note to Santa

Little girl writes a thank you note to Santa after Christmas

Dear Editor,

Despite the unusual circumstances surrounding Christmas due to COVID, parking lots at the mall and mega retail stores have been full, and delivery services have had difficulty making sure online shopping purchases were delivered before Christmas Day as a result of this massive retail spending spree.

Religious gatherings for all faiths were cancelled.

Our eight-year-old granddaughter, Makenna, after receiving lots of gifts from Santa together with her six-year-old sister, Emery, wrote the following thank you letter to Santa.

“To Santa

hope you had a wonderful Christmas and will have a happy new year! And hope Mrs Clause has a merry christmas and a happy new year And I am thankful for Christmas, presents and family, Because Christmas is not just about Presents it’s about when Jesus was born.

Love Makenna, Emery, mom and dad MERRY CHRISTMAS”

Out of the mouths of babes.

Pamela G. Omelaniec, Langley

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times

Previous story
EDITORIAL: 2020 showed the best and worst in humanity
Next story
Finding light in a dark year, to hold on to for tomorrow

Just Posted

Most Read

  • CNC’s adventure tourism program on hold

    Still not 'off the radar' says CNC's regional principal

  • Granisle’s Cram the Cruiser, a success

    Mayor Linda McGuire, Councillor Karen Barber representing the Granisle Lions Club where the food donations will be packaged into hampers to be distributed to those in need within the community, and Sgt. Mark Smaill were present during Granisle's sixth Annual Cram the Cruiser event held on Dec. 11. (Jessie Zhu photo/Lakes District News)

  • Burns Lake Businesses giving back to the community

    Burns Lake businesses – Bryanne White, owner of Wild Roots Flower & Gifts and Travis Warkentine, manager of IDA RX Drug Mart with all their gifts from their senior giving trees were getting ready for delivery. White said, "It was an amazing event the trees filled fast and people were so generous, we were unable to deliver in person to the seniors because of Covid but maybe next we will be able to. (Starr Spangler photo/Lakes District News)

  • Finding light in a dark year, to hold on to for tomorrow

    Just like consuming news in 2020 felt like it was all about COVID, writing it also often felt exhausting especially when every incident, event, opportunity, funding had a pandemic-releated caveat to it. So when we went through the entire year's news to compile the Year In Review for this and next edition, that's when we realized that yes, 2020 was about COVID but also about so many more things.

  • Successful Christmas event in Houston

    Houston Link to Learning held a successful Christmas event Dec. 17 by distributing toys, a Christmas meal and goody bags. At top, program assistant Rebecca Ells, manager Marian Ells and Cheryl Gatzke with some of the toys donated and well-appreciated by individuals and bolstered by TC Energy. At bottom, food coordinator Jenna Kettle and adult literacy practitioner Jen Williams with some of the food that was prepared. Volunteer drivers delivered 68 meals and goody bags to seniors in the community, (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • Keeping an eye on the deer

    As they sat on the back of their couch, these two dogs kept a close eye on the deer grazing in their yard. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

  • District seeks federal grant for arena upgrades

    Lobby up for retrofit; dehumidifier needs improvement