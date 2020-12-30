LETTER: Langley grandmother shares child’s Christmas note to Santa

Little girl writes a thank you note to Santa after Christmas

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Dear Editor,

Despite the unusual circumstances surrounding Christmas due to COVID, parking lots at the mall and mega retail stores have been full, and delivery services have had difficulty making sure online shopping purchases were delivered before Christmas Day as a result of this massive retail spending spree.

Religious gatherings for all faiths were cancelled.

Our eight-year-old granddaughter, Makenna, after receiving lots of gifts from Santa together with her six-year-old sister, Emery, wrote the following thank you letter to Santa.

“To Santa

hope you had a wonderful Christmas and will have a happy new year! And hope Mrs Clause has a merry christmas and a happy new year And I am thankful for Christmas, presents and family, Because Christmas is not just about Presents it’s about when Jesus was born.

Love Makenna, Emery, mom and dad MERRY CHRISTMAS”

Out of the mouths of babes.

Pamela G. Omelaniec, Langley

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times