LETTER: Langley fires show profit wins out over peace of mind

Fire destroyed the top floor of Madison Place in Langley City in July 2020 but the entire building had to be avacuated. More than 40 families were displaced by the fire. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

After reading how concerned the mayor and staff are for the residents of the condo fire, the bigger question arises as to why the City and Township still allow these buildings to be built without total fire protection top to bottom.

Also all balcony exterior walls could have a two-hour fire rating, plus the soffits like wise. All balconies should be covered by a dry sprinkler head and all attics sprinkler protected with a dry sprinkler system as well.

• READ MORE: Engineer to examine fire-damaged Langley City condo

Having spent 40 years in the fire protection field, there is only one reason why buildings are not totally covered – that is money.

So to let the developer off easy costs the tenants and renters their life savings and stress.

John Klaboe, Brookswood

