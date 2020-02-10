LETTER: Langley driver frustrated by road hazards

Dear Editor,

The conditions of the streets in Langley leave a lot to be desired.

Every time the road has been cut, the patch-up jobs are so sloppy that in no time there is a huge dip that jars the tires and shocks.

I would think that with all the road maintenance that goes on, the “art” of filling in would be down to a science.

Some of the manholes are sunken when new asphalt has been laid which is another hazard for cars driving over it. Surely any construction supervisor with any common sense would be able to spot this fault and ensure that whoever did the patching job should be held accountable and the necessary repairs are made.

A frustrated driver.

Mary Kozak, Langley