They don't know the helpers' names but wanted to know they were appreciated

Dear Editor,

Thank you so much to the kind citizens who assisted us on Dec. 3 when we were involved in a crosswalk accident at 219th Street and 48th Avenue.

The citizen who provided a black shawl can pick it up at the lost and found at the Langley hospital.

Thank you again for all those who offered assistance.

B. and F. Rodrigo, Langley