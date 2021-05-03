LETTER: Langley could have great mountain bike trails

Local youth would probably like to help design and build trails in the woods

Dear Editor,

Does Langley have enough parks? [langleyadvancetimes.com poll]

Langley does have some great parks, but I feel there is room for more.

In Langley, we have an incredible number of forested ravines and creeks that twist and turn throughout our neighbourhoods.

As much as we would all like to head off to the mountains to enjoy some mountain biking, there just doesn’t seem like enough time, especially during the weekday.

What I would like to propose would be a mountain bike trail system in the green spaces, similar to what the South Surrey bike park offers.

There’s a lot of talented kids out there that would love to have input in designing and building this type of project.

I know I would love a trail system in my backyard, that I could head out to with my kids and do some urban mountain biking.

Ken Linville, Walnut Grove

